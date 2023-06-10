Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $35.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

