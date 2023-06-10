Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

