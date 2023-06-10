Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
