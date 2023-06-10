Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ROK opened at $305.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

