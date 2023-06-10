Berenberg Bank Increases Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 460

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

