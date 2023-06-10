Berenberg Bank Increases Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 460

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 460 ($5.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

