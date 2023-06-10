Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of Best Buy worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,739,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,924,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.