Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

