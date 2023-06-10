Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7,565.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 914,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

