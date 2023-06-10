Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $113,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

