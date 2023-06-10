Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $308,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $304,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

