Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

