Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

