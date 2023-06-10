Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

DSX stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $402.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.