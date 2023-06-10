Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 23,296 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Aegon by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 167,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. HSBC raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.83 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

