Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $200,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of MSM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.