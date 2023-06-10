Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Biogen worth $231,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average of $287.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.92.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.