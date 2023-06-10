Bloom Burton Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Bloom Burton currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.73 million.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

