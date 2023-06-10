BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

