Bokf Na Acquires 520 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

