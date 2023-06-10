Bokf Na Sells 6,932 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of BALL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
