Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $138.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the business services provider will earn $138.11 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $137.20 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

BKNG opened at $2,606.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,637.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

