Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $804.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

