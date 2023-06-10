Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $349.70

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $314.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

