Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $153.14

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.2 %

AutoNation stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,423 shares of company stock worth $39,893,967. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.