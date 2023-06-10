Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $153.14

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

AutoNation stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,423 shares of company stock worth $39,893,967. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

