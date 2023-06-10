Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $70.00

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

BECN stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

