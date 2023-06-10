Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $6.28

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.28.
CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
CEMEX Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE CX opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
