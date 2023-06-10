Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $67.33

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 285.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $117,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,229 shares of company stock worth $4,700,773. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

