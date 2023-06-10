Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $63.75

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $749,325. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 411,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

