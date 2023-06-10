Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $82.93

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAC opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 94.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.