Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $20.88

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

