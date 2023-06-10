Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $97.21

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.21.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

