Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $17.22

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

