Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $9.66

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SAND opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $34,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

