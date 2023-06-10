Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $322.93

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $218.61 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.