Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) PT at $1,041.80

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
WPP Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
