Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) PT at $1,041.80

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.