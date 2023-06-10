Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 315,829 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.77% of WideOpenWest worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 2.7 %

WOW opened at $8.03 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $681.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.74.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.