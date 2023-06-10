Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $53.09 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

