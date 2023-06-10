Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

