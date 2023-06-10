Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.5 %

CPB stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

