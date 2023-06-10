Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %

CANF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

