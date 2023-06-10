Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %
CANF opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
