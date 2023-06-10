Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.