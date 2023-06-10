Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

