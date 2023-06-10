Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

