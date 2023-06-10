CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $32.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.