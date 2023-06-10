Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.