Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,954 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Sysco worth $207,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

