Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,935 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Consolidated Edison worth $188,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.