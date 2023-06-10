Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,805 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of TransDigm Group worth $182,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG stock opened at $800.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

