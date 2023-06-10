Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $214,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

