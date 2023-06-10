Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $221.77 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $221,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $188.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.13. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

