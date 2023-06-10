Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $226.66 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of IQVIA worth $226,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after buying an additional 358,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after buying an additional 193,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

